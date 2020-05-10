|
Angelina Malloy 92, formerly of Fall River, MA passed away on May 8th, 2020. She was the former wife of the late Patrick Malloy. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Amelia (Monsour) and Elias Beshara. She had been a 25 years employee of the Maher Center in Middletown, RI as a caretaker. She was a member of St Anthony of the Desert Church. Angelina is survived by a daughter Naomi Sullivan and her husband Terrance along with a son Phillip Marcellino. She also leaves several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Herald News on May 10, 2020