Angelina (Xavier) Martin, age 91of Somerset, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Fall River, Angelina was the daughter of the late Manuel and Rosa (Pimental) Xavier, and the beloved wife of the late Dennis Martin Jr. Prior to retiring, Angelina worked as a zipper setter for various garment mfg. mills. She was a parishioner of St. Patricks Church in Somerset, was an avid Boston Red Sox & N.E. Patriots fan, loved to read. Angelina was a loyal Democrat and enjoyed discussing and debating politics. Survivors include her children: Paul F. Martin (wife Pat Golden) of Swansea, Nancy Martin-Bernier (husband Gerard) of Swansea, and Michael Martin (wife Linda) of Somerset; her brother: Joseph Xavier of Fall River; grandchildren: Sarah Golden Martin (husband Daryl Harriel), Nicholas Bernier (wife Shang Gao), Andrew Martin, Alayna Golden Martin, Alyssa Martin; great grandchildren: Molly Bernier & Madoc Harriel; many nieces & nephews. Angelina was the sister of the late Mary Martins, Manuel & Tony Xavier, Rosie Baieta, Louis, James, Francis, and John Xavier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Angelinas memory may be made to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., E. Providence, RI 02914. Angelinas funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Monday, Dec. 23rd here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patricks Church, Somerset at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Sunday, Dec. 22nd from 2-5 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 20, 2019