Angelina Pacheco, age 90 of Swansea, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Pacheco. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Antonio and Jacinta (Constance) Pereira, she was a lifelong area resident. She retired from Fall River Knitting Mill in 2003, and continued to work as a Sales Associate at Sears into her 70s. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, playing bingo, cards, puzzles and music. She is survived by a daughter, Judith Moniz of Somerset, a son, John J. Pacheco Jr., of FL, a sister, Beatrice Perry of CA, six grandchildren, Matthew Tavares, Heather Moniz, Jason Pacheco, Jonathan Pacheco, Corinne Pacheco and Breanna Pacheco, many nephews and her great-grand dog Kona. She was the mother of the late David J. Pacheco and sister of the late Mary Mello and Sylvanna Arruda. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the WARING-SULLIVAN HOME at ROSE E. SULLIVAN, 866 County Street, Somerset followed by her funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 GAR Highway, Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation prior from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. Burial in Notre Dame Cemetery. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan .com. Published in The Herald News on Mar. 21, 2019