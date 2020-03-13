|
Angelina (Rezendes) Rodrigues-Justa, 91, of Fall River, formerly of Somerset, wife of the late Jose A. Justa, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Fennessey (and her committed fianc of 19 years, Arthur Beckett) of Fall River; five siblings, Manuel Rezendes of New Bedford, Raymond Rezendes of Westport, Cizaltina Bacon, Rose Garcia and Adelaide Medeiros all of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. She was the former wife of the late Manuel Rodrigues, the sister of the late Mary Medeiros, Amelia Miranda and Martina Silvia and the daughter of the late Manuel and Maria (Pimental) Rezendes. A visitation will be held Monday, March 16 from 9:45 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at St. John of God Church, Somerset, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 13, 2020