Angelina Viveiros Obituary
Angelina, "Angie", (Ferreira), Viveiros went home to be with the Lord on May 15th, passing peacefully with her family by her side, in Swansea, MA at the age of 81. She was born and raised in Fall River MA to Jacintho Ferreira and Diamentina (Medeiros) Ferreira. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Paul Viveiros and her four siblings (Edward Ferreira, Mary Giguere, Evelyn Elias and Jacintho "Jesse" Ferreira). She was the Mother of six children, grandmother to nine and a great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved with her whole heart. She was employed by the Town of Swansea Massachusetts, and proudly held the positions of School Bus Driver and Custodian for years. She served the town faithfully until she retired in 2000. Although she was small, she was strong and courageous to fight against the disease of CLL for many years. Along with her faith in the Lord, she relied on her exceptional support team at the Hudner Oncology Center in Fall River, MA. Dr. Bruno Pestana, and the entire staff, generously gave of themselves tirelessly so she could experience one more family outing or be present for the return of her grandchildren. She always hoped they knew how much she appreciated them. In addition, she enjoyed the time spent with her friends at the Tiverton Senior Center where she actively served others and crocheted blankets and completed projects for those in need until she no longer could. Her favorite past time became sitting on her deck and just enjoying the day while listening to her music. Due to the current restrictions in place, arrangements are being made for her burial by the Manuel Rogers and Sons, Inc. funeral home for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to East Gate Christian Academy at 397 Bay Street, Fall River, MA 02724, in her memory.
Published in The Herald News on May 18, 2020
