Angelo Albert Sbardella, 90, of Fall River, husband of the late Jane (Gannon) Sbardella, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 6, 2019 after a long illness. Bo rn in Fall River, he was the son of the late Luigi and Antoinette (Maccarone) Sbardella. Prior to his retirement he worked as an auditor for the state of Massachusetts. He also owned and operated People's Tax Service well into his retirement for over fifty years. An accomplished musician, Angelo played the clarinet, saxophone, flute, accordion, and piano. He also enjoyed spending quality time with family and traveling frequently to California. A proud U.S. Army Veteran, Angelo bravely served our country during the Korean War. He was also a longtime parishioner of Holy Rosary Church and member of The Sons of Italy. He leaves: his devoted daughter, Lynette A. Gomes and her husband, Paul, of Fall River; three sons, Louis A. Sbardella and his wife, Joann, and Kevin Sbardella, both of Fall River, and Bruce Sbardella and his wife, Karen, of Florida; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Louisa Teixeira of Fall River; and many nieces and nephews. He was also the grandfather of the late Angela R. Sbardella and brother of the late Mary Duhamel. Angelo's family extends their utmost gratitude to Steward Hospice and close family members, especially Sue, Lori, and Kristen, for the wonderful care he received. His Funeral will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Mass to be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9:00 AM. Private burial of cremains at a later date. Calling hours will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5-8 PM. For online condolences go to: www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 12, 2019