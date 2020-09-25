1/1
Anita Menard
Anita (Croteau) Menard, 86, of Swansea, wife of the late Morel Menard, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A sewing machine operator for many years, she enjoyed sewing, crafting and her dogs. She was very involved in activities at Holy Trinity Church. She was the mother of Susan Parker (husband Henry) of Swansea, the late Carleen Roderick (husband Ken of Wareham), Morel Menard, Jr. of Fall River, Michelle Wray of South Dartmouth, Philip Menard (wife Barbara) of New Hampshire, Paul Menard of Fall River and Nicole Lipeles (husband Brett) of Arizona; the grandmother of Eric Castro (wife Jennifer), Matthew, Tina and Sabrina Menard, Rochelle Wray, Sarah and Rivkah Lipeles, Katherine Davis (Andrew) and Jessica LaFlamme (husband Kyle), Kayla and Tyler Menard; also the great-grandmother of Katherine Castro, Jacob Bianchi, Hayden Quintin, Finnegan Davis and Louis LaFlamme; sister of Sr. Theresa Croteau SSJ, Georgette Jusseaume, Daniel Croteau, Anna Violette, Rita Copley, Raymond Croteau, Madeleine Freitas, Felice Lauzon and the late Gertrude Croteau, Francis Croteau, David Croteau and Laurence Croteau and the aunt to many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Face Coverings and social distancing required.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
