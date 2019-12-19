|
|
Anita R. (Dunn) Paiva, age 90, passed away on Tuesday December 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Leonel Paiva, and daughter of the late John J. and Anita (Anger) Dunn. She was a lover of all animals, a member of the Citizens for Citizens Board and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children: Deborah Paiva of Delray Beach, FL, and Sheri Paiva, of Fall River, granddaughter Alisha R. Paiva, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late John J. Dunn. Her funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday, December 21st at 9:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River. Calling Hours on Friday December 20th 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Forever Paws Animal Shelter 300 Lynwood St. Fall River, MA 02721. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 19, 2019