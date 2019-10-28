|
Ann A. (LaForest) Allard, of Fall River, beloved mother of Deborah Allard Dion, widow of Robert G. Allard, entered into rest on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Fall River and a lifelong resident, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Joan (Cisek) LaForest. She was educated in local schools in Fall River and Taunton, and at the former St. Vincent's Home orphanage. Ann worked in the sewing trade, starting at the former Louis Hand when she was 16 years old. She retired from the former Corky and Company more than a decade ago. Ann was beautiful, kind and strong, and loved dancing and animals, especially cats. At just 5 feet tall, she was a small force who sailed through many obstacles in her life and lit up any room she entered. Besides her daughter, she leaves her son-in-law Marc Munroe Dion, several nieces and nephews, in-laws, and her friends at the Dialysis Center on Weaver Street. She was the sister of Lorraine Machado, Donna Mae, Ronald "Rocky," Chester, and Eugene "Whitey" LaForest; and the late Robert, Kenneth, John, and Joan LaForest and Richard Cisek. Her funeral service with visitation will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River MA 02721. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 28, 2019