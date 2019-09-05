Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral
Spring St.
Ann L. Donovan


1945 - 2019
Ann L. Donovan Obituary
Ann L. (Natale) Donovan, 74, wife of the late James C. "Red" Donovan, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A lifelong resident of Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Anna (Maccarone) Natale. She was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1963. Employed by the Fall River School Dept. as a teacher's aide and later a clerk. As a member of Holy Rosary Parish, she sang in the choir, along with her husband and was an active member of the Women's Guild. She was later a member of the Legion of Mary of St. Mary's Cathedral Parish. She leaves a son Kevin J. Donovan and his wife Janet of Westport; a sister, Josephine Donovan of Fall River and nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Frank Natale. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Her Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Cathedral, Spring St. (Please meet directly at church.) Burial, St. Patrick Cemetery. Please consider a donation to (StJude.org) or Shriner Hospital (Shriners hospitalsforchildren.org). Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 5, 2019
