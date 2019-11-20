Home

Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
(508) 775-0684
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
76 Wianno Avenue
Osterville, MA
View Map
Resources
Ann Marie Sullivan Obituary
Ann Marie (Holden) Sullivan, age 85 of Centerville, Massachusetts, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was the loving wife of the late Jeffrey E. Sullivan II. Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her five children, son Jeffrey E. Sullivan, III of Tiverton, R.I., daughter Roseann Sullivan Carroll and her husband, Richard P. of Barnstable Village, MA, daughter Claire Sullivan of Centerville, MA, daughter Ann Marie Short and her husband John R., of East Sandwich, MA, and son Richard H. Sullivan and his wife Laila of North Dartmouth, MA and her brother Paul Holden of Hingham, MA. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 160 West Main Street, Hyannis, MA and Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 76 Wianno Avenue, Osterville, MA. Burial will be in Mosswood Cemetery, Cotuit, MA. To view her full obituary, directions or to send a tributes, please visit: www.doanebeal ameshyannis.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 20, 2019
