|
|
Ann P. (Clancy) Travis, age 80, of Swansea, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Care One in New Bedford. She was the loving wife of the late James D. Travis. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Ann (Burke) Clancy. A graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Class of 1957 and Union Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1959, she was a registered nurse at Union Hospital and several other hospitals and nursing homes around the United States, until retiring from Newport Hospital as a Professional Services Review Coordinator in 1999. Mrs. Travis volunteered at the Town of Swansea Board of Health Flu Clinics for many years and organized the James D. Travis Memorial Golf Tournament for twenty years. Ann was well known for being a wonderful caregiver to everyone. She is survived by four children: James Paul Travis of Somerset, Peter Joseph Travis of Swansea, Elizabeth Leonardo and her husband David of Swansea and Patrick John Travis of Swansea; two sisters, Jean Troia of Fall River and Eileen Mason of New Hampshire; eight grandchildren, Emily, David, Tayler, Corie, Nathan, Samantha, Jamie and Peter and many nieces and nephews. Ann was looking forward to her first great grandchild, which is due this October. She was the sister of the late Constance Saunders. Her funeral will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by her funeral mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 530 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Visitation, Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to, , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes and/or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 7, 2019