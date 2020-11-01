1/
Ann V. Connell
Ann V. (Guilmette) Connell, 82, of Fall River died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 23, 2020. Born in Fall River to the late Alphonse J. and Anita M. (Campeau) Guilmette, she attended Dominican Academy in Fall River and Stonehill College in Easton. Prior to raising her children, she worked as an accountant at Raytheon and then, later in life, as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at Bristol Community College. She is survived by her loving family: husband of 53 years Charles F. Connell, sister Jean A. Saunders, children Jennifer A. Connell, Jon C. Connell, and Allison J. Galvin, son-in- law Joseph G. Galvin, grandchildren Patrick J. Galvin, Charles T. Galvin, and Brendan C. Galvin, many beloved nieces and nephews and their families, and countless cherished friends. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Josephs Church, 1335 North Main Street, Fall River. Reservations are not required to attend the Funeral Mass however all attendees will be required to adhere to the current Diocesan safety policies. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anns memory may be made to Massachusetts Citizens for Life, 529 Main St., Suite 205, Boston, MA 02129. For online guestbook, visit www.saundersdwyer.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
1 entry
October 31, 2020
My deepest condolences on hearing of the passing of Ann, my sympathy is sent to her husband Charlie and her children. I remember Ann from her parents summer cottage next door to my grandfather's home, Mr. James Whalen. Ann was always so polite to me when I would go over and visit her, especially when she was washing her car. We shared many a laugh and she would go out of her way to say hello when we were in the Market. It saddens me to hear of her passing, and I wish her peace in the comfort of God's love. Sincerely, Ms. Joanne Rago, formerly of Newhall St. Fall River , Ma.now living in West Frankfort , Illinois.
Ms. Joanne Rago
Acquaintance
