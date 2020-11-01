My deepest condolences on hearing of the passing of Ann, my sympathy is sent to her husband Charlie and her children. I remember Ann from her parents summer cottage next door to my grandfather's home, Mr. James Whalen. Ann was always so polite to me when I would go over and visit her, especially when she was washing her car. We shared many a laugh and she would go out of her way to say hello when we were in the Market. It saddens me to hear of her passing, and I wish her peace in the comfort of God's love. Sincerely, Ms. Joanne Rago, formerly of Newhall St. Fall River , Ma.now living in West Frankfort , Illinois.

