Anna Lorraine (Vincent) Medeiros, age 87, a resident of Swansea since 1957, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Sarah S. Brayton Nursing Care Center. Born in Tiverton, RI, she was the beloved wife of the late Antone Medeiros and the daughter of the late Manuel & Mary (Ferreira) Vincent. Prior to retiring, Anna Lorraine worked as a cashier for the former Edgars Dept. Store in Swansea and then at the Ann & Hope Store in Seekonk. She was a parishioner of the former St. Michaels Church in Ocean Grove, now St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Swansea. Survivors include her 2 Sons: Antone Medeiros and Kenneth Medeiros both of Swansea; 6 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren; 2 Step-Granddaughters; several nieces & nephews; and her close friend Raymond Valcourt. Anna Lorraine was the mother of the late Russell Medeiros and the sister of the late Albert Vincent and Mammie Vincent. Memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to . Due to State Mandated Restrictions, Anna Lorraines funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To send condolences to the family, please goto www.rogersfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Fall River, MA.
Published in The Herald News on May 27, 2020