Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Medeiros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna L. Medeiros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna L. Medeiros Obituary
Anna Lorraine (Vincent) Medeiros, age 87, a resident of Swansea since 1957, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Sarah S. Brayton Nursing Care Center. Born in Tiverton, RI, she was the beloved wife of the late Antone Medeiros and the daughter of the late Manuel & Mary (Ferreira) Vincent. Prior to retiring, Anna Lorraine worked as a cashier for the former Edgars Dept. Store in Swansea and then at the Ann & Hope Store in Seekonk. She was a parishioner of the former St. Michaels Church in Ocean Grove, now St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Swansea. Survivors include her 2 Sons: Antone Medeiros and Kenneth Medeiros both of Swansea; 6 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren; 2 Step-Granddaughters; several nieces & nephews; and her close friend Raymond Valcourt. Anna Lorraine was the mother of the late Russell Medeiros and the sister of the late Albert Vincent and Mammie Vincent. Memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to . Due to State Mandated Restrictions, Anna Lorraines funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To send condolences to the family, please goto www.rogersfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Fall River, MA.
Published in The Herald News on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -