Anna P. Freeman 93, of Swansea, MA passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Catholic Memorial Home. She was born in Blackstone, MA daughter of the late Anthony and Pauline Kosciow and resided in Swansea since 1960. She was a seamstress and enjoyed knitting, gardening and baking. Survivors include 2 sisters; Vera Sypko of Somerset, Esther Kurzy of Blackstone and a deceased sister Alice Bik of Blackstone, 3 sons and one daughter: Michael Freeman of Swansea, Ruth Freeman of Somerset, Joseph Freeman of CT and Paul Freeman of NH. There are also 2 grandsons Ian and Lucas, and 2 granddaughters Cheyanne and Haley. Visitation hours will be Saturday, March 14 at the Kubaska Funeral Home, Woonsocket, RI, from 9:00 to 10:30 with a prayer service at 10:30.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 11, 2020