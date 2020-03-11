Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna P. Freeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna P. Freeman Obituary
Anna P. Freeman 93, of Swansea, MA passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Catholic Memorial Home. She was born in Blackstone, MA daughter of the late Anthony and Pauline Kosciow and resided in Swansea since 1960. She was a seamstress and enjoyed knitting, gardening and baking. Survivors include 2 sisters; Vera Sypko of Somerset, Esther Kurzy of Blackstone and a deceased sister Alice Bik of Blackstone, 3 sons and one daughter: Michael Freeman of Swansea, Ruth Freeman of Somerset, Joseph Freeman of CT and Paul Freeman of NH. There are also 2 grandsons Ian and Lucas, and 2 granddaughters Cheyanne and Haley. Visitation hours will be Saturday, March 14 at the Kubaska Funeral Home, Woonsocket, RI, from 9:00 to 10:30 with a prayer service at 10:30.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -