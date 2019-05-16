|
Anna-Paula (Medeiros) Ferreira, age 63 of Somerset, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Boston Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born in So Miguel, Aores, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Nacimento Medeiros and Maria Isabel (Mendonca) Medeiros. Paula was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and received her undergraduate degree from Southeastern Massachusetts University. She was most recently employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance in the Fall River office as a Case Worker. She loved music, traveling, dining out, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She was always "vivacious, spontaneous, and full of adventures yet to be." She is survived by her 3 children: Cynthia McDonough (husband Andrew) of Vero Beach, FL, Timothy Ferreira (wife Kristy) of Westport, and Jacquelyn Ferreira of Somerset; her sister: Elizabeth Hyde (husband Jeff) of Somerset; 3 grandchildren: Cloey Rodrigues, Gianni Dieter, and Annabelle Ferreira; and her niece: Madison Hyde. Her funeral will take place starting from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Saturday, May 18th at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 10:00 A.M. Cremation to follow. The Wake will be held on Friday, May 17th from 4-8 P.M. Flowers are welcome, as are donations brought which will be made to a scholarship created in her name to benefit SER-Jobs of Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on May 16, 2019