Anna R. Cloutier

Anna R. Cloutier Obituary
Anna R. Cloutier, age 101, of Swansea, formerly of Fall River, died Tuesday, September 17 at LifeCare of Estero, Estero, FL. She was the wife of the late Donat O. Cloutier; daughter of the late Wilfred & Elizabeth Simard, mother of Alice C. Audette of Swansea, Diane R. Wilson (Gary) of Ft. Myers Beach, FL, and the late Paul W. Cloutier; grandmother of David (Sarah) and Matthew (Janice) Audet. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren. Donations can be made to the Lisa Meyers Audet Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o CPCF, 1330 11th Ave., Altoona, PA 16601 or Joannes House, c/o Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 28, 2019
