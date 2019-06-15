The Herald News Obituaries
Anna T. Petit

Anna T. Petit Obituary
Anna Therese (Belanger) Petit, 84, of Swansea, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Saint Annes Hospital. She was the devoted wife of the late George Moe Petit. Anna was a gifted artist who created uncountable canvases of whaling ships, seascapes and New England life. Anna was mentored by world renowned artist Louis Sylvia. Mrs. Petit was a highly talented scrimshander, creating numerous pieces. Her favorite part of life was dancing with her husband. Mrs. Petit and her late husband spent many winters in Titusville, Florida. Her family and friends will miss her dearly and always hold Annas memory in their hearts with love. She and Moe will enjoy dancing together in eternity. Survivors are two sons: Paul R. Petit and his long time companion Grady Zittrouer and Philip C. Petit and his wife Virginia; a niece: Donna Petit who tirelessly cared for Anna as if she were her own mother; along with several nieces and nephews. All Services are private at the request of the family. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on June 15, 2019
