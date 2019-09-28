|
|
Anne E. Bouffard 97, of Somerset, wife of the late Arthur R. Bouffard, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. An employee of the Newport Naval Base, J & J Corrugated Box Corp., and a housecleaner at Howard Johnson, she was a beloved mother and a devoted Christian. She lived for her children. She leaves three children, Anne Marie Parent (husband late Anthony "Buzzy") of Somerset, Gertrude A. Bento (husband the late Raymond) of Tiverton and Arthur R. "Sarge" Bouffard (wife Sandra) of Swansea; three grandchildren, Raymond C. Bento, Jr., Sharon Ann Resendes (husband Sergio) and Bonnie Ann Petrosso (husband Mark); a great-grandson, Joshua Lawrenson; four siblings, Alphonsine "Pat" Berube of Fall River, Marion B. McLaughlin of Newton, Henry F. Berube of FL and Hull and Mary Theresa Harris of Fall River. She was the sister of the late Paul J., Francis and Edward Berube and the daughter of the late Amable L.H. and Mary E. (Delaney) Berube. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:00 PM. A visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Please omit flowers and consider a donation to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 28, 2019