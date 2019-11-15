|
|
Anne Louise M. (Dufour) Attar, age 73, of Swansea, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was the wife of Henry J. Attar to whom she has been married for the past 48 years. Born in Fall River, a daughter of Anita E. (Thibault) Dufour of Somerset and the late Roger P. Dufour, she was a graduate of the Dominican Academy, Class of 1964. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Salve Regina University and her Masters degree in Library Science from the University of Rhode Island. Anne Louise was a thoughtful and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She was selfless, always putting others needs before her own. Anne was also strong and loved rooting for the underdog. She worked at the Providence Public Library as a reference librarian for over twenty years. Anne loved reading mysteries, gardening in her yard and cheering on her favorite Boston sports teams Red Sox, Celtics and the Patriots. Her love and spirit will be missed by her family and friends. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by three children, Peter J. Attar and his wife Lianne of Norman, OK, Katherine L. Attar and her husband David Lipschutz of Silver Spring, MD, Marc H. Attar and his fiance Kirsten Lui of Somerville, MA; one brother, Roger Dufour and his wife Patricia of Fall River, five grandchildren, Farah Lipschutz, Marcela Attar, Alexander Lipschutz, Robert and Samuel Attar and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Claire S. Forczyk. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:00AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 530 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Relatives and friends invited. The family will receive guests prior to her Mass from 9:00 to 9:45 at the Church. In lieu of flowers contributions in her honor may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. Burial in Vinnicum Woods Cemetery, Swansea. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 15, 2019