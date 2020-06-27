Anne M. Dyson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Marie (Viera) Dyson passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 75. She was born on November 27th, 1944 in Fall River, Massachusetts to Joseph and Louise Viera of Westport, MA. Anne attended Westport High School and was involved in many sports. She was inducted into Westport High School's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993. Anne was also very active at Saint John The Baptist Church in Westport before moving down to Delaware to be with her daughter and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Jeanne M. Scott (husband Robert) of Ocean View, Delaware, and her son John F. Dyson (wife Lynn) of Berkley, MA, along with 3 sisters; Patricia Trecida of Tiverton, RI, Barbara Viera of Newark, DE, and Mary Trepanier of Westport, MA. She leaves behind 3 grandchildren; Haley, Reilly, and Garett Scott, 1 great grandchild, Kenleigh Mae and several nieces and nephews. Burial to be held at Beach Grove Cemetery in Westport, MA. Due to COVID-19, the family has decided to plan a celebration of life on Friday, August 7th, 2020 in Westport, MA. More details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved