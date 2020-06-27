Anne Marie (Viera) Dyson passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 75. She was born on November 27th, 1944 in Fall River, Massachusetts to Joseph and Louise Viera of Westport, MA. Anne attended Westport High School and was involved in many sports. She was inducted into Westport High School's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993. Anne was also very active at Saint John The Baptist Church in Westport before moving down to Delaware to be with her daughter and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Jeanne M. Scott (husband Robert) of Ocean View, Delaware, and her son John F. Dyson (wife Lynn) of Berkley, MA, along with 3 sisters; Patricia Trecida of Tiverton, RI, Barbara Viera of Newark, DE, and Mary Trepanier of Westport, MA. She leaves behind 3 grandchildren; Haley, Reilly, and Garett Scott, 1 great grandchild, Kenleigh Mae and several nieces and nephews. Burial to be held at Beach Grove Cemetery in Westport, MA. Due to COVID-19, the family has decided to plan a celebration of life on Friday, August 7th, 2020 in Westport, MA. More details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 27, 2020.