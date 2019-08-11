|
Anne Wright Doane of Harwich Port passed away peacefully on July 19th 2019. She resided along- side her two grandchildren Wesley and Joelle Eisman, her daughter Eranne Elisabeth Doane, and her son in-law Jon Eisman. Anne also leaves behind her son Nathaniel Eastman Doane, and her grandson Nathaniel E. Doane Jr. Anne was married to Clarence Eastman Doane Jr. (predeceased) for 42 years. She graduated with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education, and a masters in Music Education from Bridgewater State College in 1968. In 1969, the year her and Clar- ence were married, she started working for the Harwich Elementary School where she was the music teacher for 37 years. Every year she produced two concerts including all classes grades 1- 4. She was an active member of the Harwich Junior Woman's Club as well as the clubs secretary. In 2006 she retired to take care of Clarence who was battling with Alzheimers Disease. Anne loved and cared for both her parents Edward Wright and Dorothy Brosnan (both predeceased) from Swansea MA. Anne leaves behind her two sisters and brother in laws Michelle and Joseph Bullock of Swansea Ma, Mary and Terry Groden of Cambridge Ma. Anne is predeceased by her beloved brother in laws and sister in laws, Kenneth L. Doane of Harwich Port, Scott L. and June Doane of Ellsworth ME. She leaves her loving sister in law Marion B. Doane widow of Kenneth L Doane, of Harwich Port. She had ten nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She loved and actively supported all Doane Day family reunions. A memorial honoring Anne's service to the community and people she has so lovingly touched will be Septmber 21st 2019 at 11:30 with reception to follow at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Harwich Port. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 11, 2019