Annette G. (Boulay) Borden, age 83, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Fall River Jewish Home. Born in Fall River she was a daughter of the late Arthur L. Boulay, Jr. and Gloria R. (Levesque) Boulay. Annette was a graduate of Durfee High School and attended Bristol Community College. She went on to become the Executive Director for Fall River Community Development for over 20 years before her retirement. After retirement, she volunteered her services for Ser Jobs in Fall River where she was involved with the Shine Program where she assisted the elderly with their insurance needs. She was a former member of the Fall River Emblem Club and an avid reader. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Stephen R. Borden and his wife Michelle of Fall River, Karen A. Borden of Fall River and Susan M. Borden Franco and her husband William of Newport, RI, five grandchildren, Nicole and Aaron Borden, Raymond Missildine, Jr., Summer Franco and Russell Engel and his wife Judy, three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Cecilia and Atticus, one brother, Norman Boulay of FL and Cape Cod and many nieces and nephews. Annette was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond, Robert and William Boulay. Her Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 8:00-10:00 AM in Waring- Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Her Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annettes memory may be made to a . Published in The Herald News on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary