|
|
Annette L. (Berube) Dufour, 94, a lifelong resident of Fall River, passed away Thursday, October 18, 2019 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Francis X. Dufour. A daughter of the late Charles Berube and the late Mary Louise (Levesque) Berube, she attended Fall River Schools and worked as a nurses aide in the pediatric department of St. Annes Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 1988. She was a devoted communicant of the former Notre Dame parish in the city, and a member of the womens sodality there. She is survived by a daughter, Debra Howard and her husband Gordon of Dartmouth, MA; a son, Brian Dufour and his wife Riza of Lebanon, OH; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Pamela Berryman and Diane Harlow; and eight siblings, Roland, Henry, Emile and Armand Berube, Alice Marcoux, Rita Cox, Jeannette Albernaz, and Lillian Berube. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9 AM from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, AM with a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church, Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Monday 4-7 PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com. The family would also like to thank the staff of South Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their many years of compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the St. Jude Childrens Hospital, .
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 19, 2019