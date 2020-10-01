Annette L. Gagliardi, 85, passed away Tuesday September 29th, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Augustino Gagliardi, Jr. for 63 wonderful years. Annette was born in Fall River along with her brother Pierre and was the daughter of the late Raoul G. and Lorretta (Lefebvre) Lussier, also of Fall River. Annette graduated Rivier College in 1956 with degrees in English and Education. Following her graduation, Annette started her teaching career in the Dighton school system, when she met her soon to be husband, Gus. Following her time in Dighton, she joined the teaching staff at Kinyon-Campbell Business School in New Bedford. Annette spent the majority of her teaching career working in the Tiverton Public School System as an English Teacher at Tiverton High School. Annette was a dedicated and passionate teacher for many years until her retirement in 1995. Annette often said besides her husband and family, teaching and travel were the two greatest joys of her life, followed closely by Shakespeare, Neil Diamond, and Broadway musicals (except CATS!). She was a longtime parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Parish where she was awarded the Marion Award for serving as Eucharistic Minister and CCD Educator for many years. Annette is survived by her husband Gus, and her children, Marie, Christina, Augustino III, Elise, Nicholas and his wife Julie, and grandchildren Joseph, Nicole, Derrick, Celia Mika, Anthony Dai, Analisa Miyuki, Nicholas, and Michael, one great grandchild Claire Annette, along with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Yukiko Kinase-Gagliardi. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 3rd at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main Street, Fall River from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Parish. Friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Due to the current restrictions social distancing and facial coverings are required at all services, the register book will be available at AuclairFuneralHome.com
. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
, as well as WGBH at https:// www.wgbh.org/support/
donate.