Annette Lapointe RN
Annette (Cousineau) Lapointe RN, 77, wife of the late Henri L. "Pete" Lapointe, of Fall River, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. A devoted Registered Nurse, she enjoyed taking care of people. She was the mother of Charles G. Lapointe (Sean Chin-sue), Michelle Lapointe, Henri D. Lapointe (Jennifer Erikson) and Nicole Furtado (Neil) and the late Paul Lapointe. Grand mother of Cody, Leah and David Lapointe, Summer Erikson and Andrew and Jacob Furtado; sister of Roger Cousineau (Muriel) and the late Raymond and Dennis Cousineau; sister-in-law of Laura Cousineau and Debra Cousineau; aunt of many nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Rouville Z. "Pop" and Rita M. (Barrette) Cousineau. A visitation will be held Friday from 7:30 to 9:15 AM. at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S. Main St., Fall River, with a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church at 10:00 AM. Please meet directly at church after visitation. Entombment, Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders P.O. Box 5030,Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Special Olympics, 512 Forest St, Marlborough, MA 01752. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
AUG
21
Visitation
07:30 - 09:15 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
