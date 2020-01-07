|
Annette (Dallaire) Leddy, 99, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was the widow of John F. Leddy. Born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Eluminee (Castonguay) and Stephen Dallaire, she was a 1939 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee high school. Annette worked many years with her husband, operating Leddys Bakery in Fall River, retiring in 1975. She was a longtime communicant of St. Christopher Church in Tiverton, and a member of the Womens Society there. She was also a member of the Newport County Womens Club. She is survived by dear nieces and nephews, Lucille Dallaire, Elaine Dallaire, Betty Jane Wolf, Richard Dallaire and Paul Dallaire. Her funeral will be held Friday, December 10, 2020 at 9 AM from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River, with 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Christophers Church, Main Road, Tiverton. Cremation will follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Thursday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , . For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 7, 2020