Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Annette M. Nuttall

Annette M. Nuttall Obituary
Annette M. (Bouchard) Nuttall, 82, of Tiverton, wife of the late Walter J. Nuttall, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was employed by Center Garment and dedicated her entire life to her family. She was a country music fan. She leaves two daughters, Nancy Lopes (husband Carl) and Anne Marie Moss (husband Kirk); grandchildren, Brian D. Lopes (wife Daniella Olocco Lopes), Heather A. Levasseur (husband Keith Levasseur) and Brandon C. Moss; two great-granddaughters, Abigail M. Levasseur and Mia B. Lopes; eight siblings, Leo Bouchard, Doris Rodrigues, Gerard Bouchard, Albert Bouchard, Rita LaFleur, Marie DeMello, Robert Bouchard and Theresa Richard; many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Henry Bouchard, Cecil Rego and Roger Bouchard and the daughter of the late Horace and Irene (Deschenes) Bouchard. Private arrangements were entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 23, 2020
