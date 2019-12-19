|
Annette (Madore) Morrell, 84, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Maurice J. Morrell. She had been employed by Louis Hand and Anderson Little. Annette enjoyed Bingo, reading, puzzles, knitting and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Red Chair Club of St. Anne Parish. She leaves a daughter, Ann Marie Pelletier and her husband Ronald of Dartmouth two sons, Kevin J. Morrell and his wife Kimberly of The Villages, Florida and James E. Morrell of Fall River, grandchildren, Ashley Pelletier, Lauren Toole and her husband Michael, Amanda Pelletier, Caitlin Wager and her husband Shaun, Shannon Morrell, Allison Morrell, Aaron Morrell and Colby Ferreira, great-grandchildren, Mckenzie and Alaina Pelletier, many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Emile and Paula (Goyette) Madore and the sister of the late Bertha Morrissette, Roland Madore, Lauretta Dozois and Dolores Polselli. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 19, 2019