Annette R. (Cantin) DeNardo, age 88, of Fall River, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Americo Mike DeNardo. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Laurent and Eva (Gagnon) Cantin, she has been a lifelong resident of the city. In addition to being a homemaker and prior to starting a family, Mrs. DeNardo worked at Lamport in Fall River. She was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church and was a member of their choir. She is survived by two sons, Michael S. DeNardo and his wife Marie of Fall River, Paul M. DeNardo of Portsmouth, RI; two daughters, Susan M. DeNardo of Cannoga Park, CA, Donna A. Schenck and her husband Richard of Fall River; one sister, Florence Fournier of Westport; three grandchildren, Sharlene and Sarah DeNardo and Samantha Schenck and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anita Limoncelli, Reginald, Raymond, Lionel, Marcel, Normand, Aime, Louis and Andre Cantin. Her Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00AM in the Funeral Home. Contributions in her honor may be made to Bristol Elders, 1 Father Devalles Blvd, #8, Fall River, MA 02723. Burial private. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on May 14, 2019