Anthony "Tonto" DeMello, Passed away on September 16, 2020, at the age of 68 after a long illness. He was born November 25th,1958 in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Antone, and mother, Lucille. He is survived by his son, Anthony, his daughter, Shannon, his sister Elaine, his brother Arthur and his cousins Jodie and Wendy.



