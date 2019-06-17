|
Antone J. Barboza, 70, aka "Skip" of Berkley, MA passed away on June 14th, 2019. He was the husband of the late Diane M. (Dupont) Barboza. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Sewell) and Antone Barboza. He had formerly worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Anne's Hospital. He was a communicant of St. Bernard Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid fisherman. Mr. Barboza had served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He also served for 17 years in the Army Reserve and retired as a Major. He was with the 399 Combat Support Hospital. He is survived by 3 children Keith M. Barboza, Kerri L. McCorkill and David S. Barboza. Grandchildren are Isabella Santos, Maxwell McCorkill, Josephine McCorkill and Lily Barboza. He was the brother of the late Michael Barboza. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM at the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St, Fall River, MA. His Funeral will be held on Wednesday with a Mass at noon at St. Bernard Church, Assonet. Everyone is kindly asked to meet directly in church. Burial to follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery. www. almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MS Society PO BOX 4527 New York, NY 10163 in his memory.
Published in The Herald News on June 17, 2019