Antone R. Souza
Antone R. 'Tony' Souza, 94, of Westport passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home. He was husband of the late Loretta (Pimental) Souza. Born in Westport, son of the late Antone and Roseanne (Hebert) Souza, he was a lifelong resident of Westport. A proud veteran of WWII, he served his country in the United States Army, and was a P.O.W. in Germany. Prior to retirement, he was the owner / operator of Tony's Autobody Shop in Fall River. He was a Communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport. Mr. Souza was a black belt in judo and also served as an instructor. He enjoyed swimming, scuba diving, golfing and skiing, and loved his best friend and cat Mikey. Survivors include 2 grandchildren: Debbi Souza-Sylvain and her husband John and Roland "Butchie" Souza, Jr. and his wife Cheryl; and 4 great grandchildren: Tara E. Lagoa, Taylor M. Souza, Cameron D. Souza and Matthew C. Souza. He was father of the late Roland 'Butch' Souza, Sr., grandfather of the late Jeffrey Souza and father-in-law of the late Beverly A. Souza. Graveside service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Beech Grove Cemetery
