Antonio B. Pacheco, age 82 of Fall River, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Furnas, Sao Miguel, Acores, he was the son of the late Antonio Pacheco Elizardo and the late Maria de Deus (Bulhoes) Elizardo. Antonio was also the beloved husband of Maria dos Anjos (Elizardo) Pacheco for 56 years. Prior to retiring, Antonio had worked for Haradite Finishing as a cloth dyer. In addition to his wife of Fall River, he is survived by his son: Joseph E. Pacheco of Fall River; three granddaughters: Victoria Lynn, Valerie Ann, and Vivian Rose Pacheco. He was the brother of the late Manuel B. Elizardo and Agos- tinho M. Elizardo, and Maria da Conceicao Matos. Antonios funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, April 17th here at 7:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Santo Christo Church at 9:00 a.m. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Tuesday, April 16th from 5-8 p.m. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 15, 2019