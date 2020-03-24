The Herald News Obituaries
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Antonio C Resendes, 65, husband of Maria A (Sardinha) Resendes, died Wed 3/18. Born in St Michael, Azores, son of the late Manuel & Maria (Calmeira) Resendes, he emigrated to Fall River in 1969 and worked for many years in the local textile industry. He enjoyed time with family, soccer and reading OJournal and Portuguese Times. Besides his wife, of 46 years, he leaves: children, Elsa Resendes (fianc Richard Gagne), Luis Resendes (fiance Deborah Manchester) & Sandra Resendes; siblings, Artemisia Sardinha, Margaret Tavares, Maria Calmeira, Norberto Resendes; grandchildren, Rylee, Morgan & Austin; many nieces & nephews. Brother of the late Luis, Jose, Gabriel & Manuel Resendes. Private Prayer Service Thursday at Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday 5-7 are private with attendance by invitation only - due to state mandate restricting gatherings to no more than 10 individuals. All are urged to express sympathy online. To ensure condolences reach family, submit only to funeral home website www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 24, 2020
