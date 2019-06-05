The Herald News Obituaries
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
Antonio Cordeiro

Antonio Cordeiro Obituary
Antonio Cordeiro, 88, widow of Maria (Roque) Cordeiro, died Tues. in Fall River. Born in Setes Cidades, St. Michael, the son of the late Manuel Cordeiro and Francisca Maria Cordeiro. He worked at Quaker Fabrics for many years, and was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church. He leaves: 3 children, Maria DeMello (husband-Fernando) of New Bedford, Americo Cordeiro and Horacio Cordeiro (wife-Michelle) both of Fall River; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Nicolau R. Cordeiro and was predeceased by all of his siblings. Funeral Fri at 10 from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Saint Anthony of Padua Church at 11. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours Thur 5-8. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on June 5, 2019
