Antonio DaSilva
Antonio DaSilva, 81 of Fall River, passed away on Oct 28, 2020. He was the husband of the late Ilda (Oliveira) DaSilva. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, he was the son of the late Maria Santa (Furtado) and Antonio DaSilva. He had worked as a Machine Operator at Swan Finishing and was a member of Espirito Santo Parish. He is survived by a daughter Maria DaCosta & a son Antonio DaSilva He also leaves his grandchildren, Carissa, Cameron and Colby DaCosta. In addition he is survived by 2 sisters Maria Santa Pacheco and Ilda Oliveira, along with nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Manuel Almeida. Private Arrangements are with the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St, Fall River, MA. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
(508) 672-0971
