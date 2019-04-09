Antonio F. DaSilva, 84, of Fall River, husband of the late Deolinda (Rosa) DaSilva, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lahey Hospital after a long illness. Born in Freguesia de Chamoim, Terras de Bouro, Portugal, he was a son of the late Emidio and Joaquina (Ferreira) DaSilva. At a young age, Antonio worked in Lisbon as a chef in different hotels...a lifelong passion and profession that would continue for the rest of his life, even in retirement. Antonio grew up with and married the love of his life Deolinda. Together they had three children while he continued working in and around Lisbon. He moved to Fall River and worked as a chef at what is now Sagres Restaurant until he could bring his family over. Upon arriving in Fall River, the family decided to stay and Antonio would go on to eventually own the Sagres and turn it into one of the most well-known Portuguese establishments in Southeastern Massachusetts. Antonio was known not only for his cooking excellence, but for his tireless work ethic, kindness to friends and strangers alike and fierce loyalty to his family. Antonio was a long time cancer survivor and though he faced many medical issues as he grew older, he never stopped working or keeping active with his beloved family. He had a passion for gardening and his yard was the envy of even the most ardent horticulturist. After the death of his lifelong sweetheart almost two years ago, Antonio turned more and more to gardening and family pursuits. Always ready for an adventure, he never let medical issues stop him from doing the things he liked to do. He lived his life to the fullest and was looking forward to returning to Portugal this summer for the wedding of his eldest granddaughter. He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know him. He leaves: his children, Natalia Silva Patterson and her husband, Garth, Victor DaSilva and his wife, Michelle, Manuel Ferreira and his wife, Aldavina, all of Westport; nine grandchildren, Michaela, Liam, and Rebekah Patterson, Taylor and Aidan DaSilva, Eric, Shawn, Keith and Caitlin Ferreira; two great-grandchildren, Khelan and Lyla Ferreira; Nephew Paulo Correia who lived and worked with the family for many years while going to school; sisters Maria Cerqueira (Amadeu) of Fall River and Jesse DaSilva (Manuel) of Lakeville; brothers, Jose DaSilva (Ana), Silvester (Rosa), both of Fall River, Manuel DaSilva (Maria) of Westport, and Joao DaSilva (Custodia) of Somerset; and many nieces and nephews. His Funeral will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered in Santo Christo Church at 9:00 AM. Committal and Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, April 10, from 5-8 PM. wwwsilvafaria.com Published in The Herald News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary