Antonio J. Gomes, 83, of Fall River, husband of Esaura (Leocadio) Gomes, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Pombal, Portugal, he was the son of the late Carlos and Josefina Candida (Araujo) Gomes. He worked as a machinist at Balfour Jewelry for many years prior to his retirement. Antonio loved fishing, gardening, and making his own wine. An avid Benfica fan, he also enjoyed traveling to his homeland in Portugal. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he was most proud of his accomplishment of becoming a U.S. Citizen in 1980. Besides his wife of fifty-one years, he leaves: his son, Paul G. Gomes of Fall River; a grandson, Tyler Antonio Gomes, of Fall River; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Ascencao de Jesus Gomes Dias and Maria de Encarnacao Gomes. His Funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 11:00 AM. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours on Wednesday morning, prior to mass, from 9:00-10:30 AM. www.silvafaria.com Published in The Herald News on May 26, 2019