|
|
Antonio L. Vieira, age 84, of Somerset, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Maria Vieira, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Sao Miguel, Acores, he immigrated to the United States in 1969. Mr. Vieira loved farming and was an avid gardener. In addition to his wife survivors include: one son, Mario Vieira of Fall River; one daughter, Grace Grenga of North Carolina and five grandchildren, Rachel, Ethan and Dylan Vieira and Alex and Adam Grenga. His funeral will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 8 a.m. from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, MA, followed by his funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in Santo Christo Church, Columbia St., Fall River. Visiting hours, Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Santo Christo Church, 185 Canal St., Fall River, MA 02721. For online tributes or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 20, 2019