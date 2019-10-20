The Herald News Obituaries
|
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Columbia St
Fall River, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Vieira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio L. Vieira

Antonio L. Vieira Obituary
Antonio L. Vieira, age 84, of Somerset, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Maria Vieira, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Sao Miguel, Acores, he immigrated to the United States in 1969. Mr. Vieira loved farming and was an avid gardener. In addition to his wife survivors include: one son, Mario Vieira of Fall River; one daughter, Grace Grenga of North Carolina and five grandchildren, Rachel, Ethan and Dylan Vieira and Alex and Adam Grenga. His funeral will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 8 a.m. from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, MA, followed by his funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in Santo Christo Church, Columbia St., Fall River. Visiting hours, Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Santo Christo Church, 185 Canal St., Fall River, MA 02721. For online tributes or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 20, 2019
