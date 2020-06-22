Antonio M. Benfeito, 87, of Fall River, passed away June 20, 2020 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. He was the loving husband of Lucinda (de Medeiros) Benfeito, to whom he had been married for 56 years. Born in Porto Formoso, St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Manuel and Odelia Benfeito. Prior to retiring, Mr. Benfeito worked for Taunton Silversmiths and in the landscaping industry. Growing up as a fisherman in the Azores, Antonio loved the ocean and enjoyed fishing and boating. He also enjoyed gardening. Survivors include his son: Antonio Benfeito, Jr. (wife Lucy) of Fall River, his brothers: Edward Benfeito of Assonet and Louis Benfeito of Tiverton, RI, his grandchildren: Tyler Arruda, Falyn McElroy and Natasha Benfeito, his great-granddaughter: Felicity Rose Sime Benfeito and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Linda Benfeito and a brother of the late Manuel Benfeito, Gilbert Benfeito, Joe Benfeito and Antonia Lopes. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held June 24th at 10:30 A.M. from the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held from 8 | 10:30 AM, prior to the funeral. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 22, 2020.