Antonio M. Ferreira, age 82, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on July 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Maria Isabel (Verissimo) Ferreira. Born in Ginetes, St. Michael, Aores, he was the son of the late Antonio and Isabel (Lima Cabral) Ferreira. Antonio was a parishioner of St. John of God and was a member of the Holy Ghost Society. Along with his wife he is survived by his daughters Isabel Medeiros and her husband Virgilio, and Gabriela Farias and her husband John, all of Somerset; 3 grandchildren Teresa Medeiros, Alex Farias and his wife Jennifer, and Andrew Farias; 1 great-granddaughter Sophia Farias. He was predeceased by his siblings Jose Jacinto and Maria Isabel Ferreira. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John of God Church, Somerset at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 20th. Calling hours on Sunday, July 19th from 5-7 PM. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. Arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
.