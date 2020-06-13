Antonio P. Miranda
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio "Vintao" Pacheco Miranda, age 94, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was the husband of the late Alice (Capeto) Miranda. Born in Remadios Da Bretanha, Sao Miguel, Azores, he was a son of the late Manuel P. and Marianna (Oliveira Soares) Miranda. Antonio or Tony, immigrated to Fall River, MA in 1944 and soon became a gifted mason. In 1955, he changed careers and became a successful business owner. Tony and Alice owned and operated the Towne Package in Swansea, MA. Tony was an avid gardener and never met a flower that he did not like. He had no use for houseplants. Antonio is survived by his children; Antone J. Miranda and his partner James F. Dumas and Elena M. Crosson and her husband Frank as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings; John P., Manuel P., Manuel and Jose P. Miranda, Maria Reis and Gilda Raposa as well as his long-term companion, Lillian Marques. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private for the immediate family. A Memorial service in New Hope Christian Church, Swansea, will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions in Antonios memory may be made to, Beacon Hospice Care, 182 N. Main St., Fall River, MA 02720 or to Nightingale Visiting Nurses, 125 County St., Taunton, MA 02780. His funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. For online condolences, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
5086761933
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
ive known Tony for fifty years , and it was an honor to grow up next door to him and to spend time with him. I will miss our visits. My heart aches. God bless him. Thank you Tony for being such a wonderful person.
Steven Gagne
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved