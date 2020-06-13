Antonio "Vintao" Pacheco Miranda, age 94, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was the husband of the late Alice (Capeto) Miranda. Born in Remadios Da Bretanha, Sao Miguel, Azores, he was a son of the late Manuel P. and Marianna (Oliveira Soares) Miranda. Antonio or Tony, immigrated to Fall River, MA in 1944 and soon became a gifted mason. In 1955, he changed careers and became a successful business owner. Tony and Alice owned and operated the Towne Package in Swansea, MA. Tony was an avid gardener and never met a flower that he did not like. He had no use for houseplants. Antonio is survived by his children; Antone J. Miranda and his partner James F. Dumas and Elena M. Crosson and her husband Frank as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings; John P., Manuel P., Manuel and Jose P. Miranda, Maria Reis and Gilda Raposa as well as his long-term companion, Lillian Marques. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private for the immediate family. A Memorial service in New Hope Christian Church, Swansea, will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions in Antonios memory may be made to, Beacon Hospice Care, 182 N. Main St., Fall River, MA 02720 or to Nightingale Visiting Nurses, 125 County St., Taunton, MA 02780. His funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. For online condolences, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 13, 2020.