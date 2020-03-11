|
|
Antonio V. Arruda, age 86, passed away at Brandon Woods Nursing Center on March 9, 2020. He was the husband of Evelina (Borges) Arruda. Born in Santa Barbara, St. Michaels, Azores he was the son of the late Jose Viveiros Arruda and Diamantina (Dejesus) Arruda. He worked for Foxboro Co. for 15 years and Newport Nurseries for 10 years. He loved working on his garden and flowers. Antonio is survived by his 5 children Tony Arruda, Connie Borges husband Tony, Roy Arruda wife Helia, Eduardo Arruda wife Natalie, and Jorge Arruda. He left 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He also left behind 1 brother and sister who reside in Canada and 1 sister in the St. Michaels, Azores. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Michaels Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday from 5-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 11, 2020