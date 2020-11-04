Aristides Harry Silva, of Westport, husband of Irene (Medeiros) Silva, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on October 30, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Covoada, St. Michael, Azores, the son of the late Manuel and Georgina (Moniz) Silva. Harry was a proud veteran of the US Army. He spent 38 years at Metacomet Mfg. before becoming the beloved owner of Harrys Country Store in Westport, MA. His greatest joys were going dancing with his wife, his 1961 Thunderbird, and spending time with his family. Besides his wife, of 53 years, he is survived by 3 children, Lori Medeiros (Paul) of Middleboro, Kevin Silva (Kelly) of Westport, and Michael Silva (Carla) of Barrington; 6 grandchildren whom he adored, Samantha, Benjamin, Jack, Katelyn, Bethany and Morgan; a sister Luci DeSousa (Manuel) of Westport; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Calling Hours to be held at Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford Street, Fall River, on Thursday, November 5 from 5 pm to 7 pm with strict adherence to state mandates designed to mitigate the spreading of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). All will be required to wear masks (covering both nose and mouth) and to maintain social / physical distancing while in the funeral home | with patience and understanding appreciated, in light of current building occupancy limits. His Funeral Mass will be offered in Our Lady of Grace Church on Friday, November 6 at 10 am. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Gathering at the funeral home prior to mass is private. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. In consideration of the pandemic, however, those who have flu-like symptoms, or who are at risk due to compromised health conditions, are kindly urged to convey sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that the family receives any and all online condolences you may wish to share, please submit only to the funeral homes website [ www.silvafaria.com
at "Sign Guestbook" or "Send Sympathy Card"] and not through a third party. Thank you! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Harrys Memory to: the Scholarship Fund at Bishop Stang, 500 Slocum Rd. Dartmouth MA 02747.