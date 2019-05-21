Arlene E. (Howe) Lyons, 92, a long time resident of Fall River and Somerset passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Catholic Memorial Home. She was the widow of Paul J. Lyons. Born in Haverhill, MA, a daughter of the late Erford Howe and the late Elizabeth (Regan) Howe, she grew up in Pawtucket where she graduated high school and then became a 1947 graduate of the former Pawtucket Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She moved to Fall River upon her marriage in 1954, and worked as a registered nurse until becoming a full time wife and mother in 1957. She is survived by two sons, David P. Lyons, M.D. and his wife Michelle of Westborough, MA, and Kevin J. Lyons, Esq. and his wife Katherine of Medfield, MA; a daughter, Jane E. Sullivan, Esq. and her husband Robert of Falmouth, MA; a sister, Marcia E. Foley of Maynard, MA; nine grandchildren, Andrea Morse, Gregory Lyons, Keith Lyons, M.D., Christine Lyons, Colin Sullivan, Kara Sullivan, Matthew Lyons, John Lyons and Katherine Lyons; also a great grandson, Oliver Morse. The family would also like to express their heartfelt thanks for the excellent care provided by the Catholic Memorial Home staff. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 AM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitors welcome beginning at 9 AM. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Resident Activities Fund of the Catholic Memorial Home, 2446 Highland Ave., Fall River, MA 02720 or to the , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com. Published in The Herald News on May 21, 2019