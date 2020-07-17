Arlene M. (Fahey) Monarch, age 89, of Little Compton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of Edward Monarch, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Dora (Delzenero) Fahey. Mrs. Monarch was an administrative professional for several top law firms and universities in Michigan and New York, as the family moved about the country. After retirement she and Ed lived in Rhode Island and Florida for many years before returning to Little Compton. Arlene loved the ocean, regardless of the season. Her smile, sense of humor and the way she made people feel will long be remembered by those who knew her. In addition to her husband survivors include: four children, Kathleen Monarch of Little Compton, Paul Monarch and his fianc June Amling of Washington D.C., Ann LaSelva and her partner Jason Morgan of San Jose, California and Tina Monarch-Johnson of Bethel, CT; six grandchildren, Ryan Monarch and his wife Iris, Liz Monarch, Samantha Monarch-Johnson and her husband Cameron Clubb, Max Johnson, Grey Monarch and Sydney Johnson; three great grandchildren, Erin Monarch, Jack Monarch and Leon Monarch; a sister-in-law Jean OBrien and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth McNamara-Corrigan and Linda Carvalho and sister-in-law of the late John OBrien. Her funeral will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. Contributions in her honor may be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences, www. waring-sullivan.com