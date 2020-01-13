|
|
Arline M. (Wordell) Tripp,91, of Westport, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at The Residence at Cedar Dell. She was the wife of the late Alvin W. Tripp. Mrs. Tripp was born in Westport, daughter of the late Harold O. and Doris E. (Macomber) Wordell and had been a lifelong resident of the town. She was a graduate of the Modern School of Fashion & Design, Boston and as a 4-H Clothing Club leader was able to teach many women in Westport how to sew. Prior to her retirement in 1990, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a postal clerk for 30 years. She was a member of the Westport Point United Methodist Church, Westport Point, where she also s erved as secretary and Sunday School teacher for many years. Through the church, she volunteered weekly at a local Fall River soup kitchen. Mrs. Tripp was a member of the Gabetts, the Westport Grange and the Allen's Neck Community Women's Club, Dartmouth. Survivors include her son, Bradley A.Tripp of Canajoharie, NY. Her 3 daughters, Carin L. Wehrmeister of Westport, Judith L. Harvester of Westfield and Wendy A. Furtado of Westport . A brother, Walter J. Wordell of Mattapoisett and 9 grandchildren. Four great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Richard H. Wordell. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Westport Point United Methodist Church, Westport Point, at 10a.m. Calling hours will be Friday at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, Ma 02790 from 5-8 p.m. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to the Westport Point United Methodist Church, 1912 Main Rd., Westport Point, MA. 02791. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 13, 2020