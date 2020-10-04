Armand Gagne

Armand "Chuck" Gagne, 102, of Middletown, formerly of Tiverton, husband of the late Jeannette "Jean" (Gauthier) Gagne, entered into rest, September 22, 2020. Staff Sargent Gagne, was a proud Army combat veteran of WW II. He and a partner founded and managed DunRite Cleaners in Fall River. Later he was furniture merchandiser for the former Masons Furniture Co. and the former Cabot House Furniture Co. He was a member of the Tiverton Knights of Columbus. He was an avid fan for the Red Sox, Boston Bruins and New England Patriots. Chuck and Jean, married for nearly 74 years had 6 children: son and daughter-in-law Ronald and Pat Gagne of Ohio; daughter, Janice Gagne from NJ, son and son-in-law, Dennis Gagne and Dr. Whit Fisher living in Connecticut; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Dawn Gagne in Colorado; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and William Grant of Assonet; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Denise Gagne in RI. Armand had 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Mathias and Delia (Couture) Gagne and the brother of the late Oscar, Alban and Roger Gagne. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 10, at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Church, Tiverton. Burial, Pocasset Hill Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing required. Visitation omitted. Donations may be made to Lieber Institute for Brain Development, 855 North Wolfe St. # 300, Baltimore MD 21205 (http://www.libd.org
) Arrangements entrusted to AuclairFuneralHome. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.