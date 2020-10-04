1/1
Armand Gagne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Armand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Armand "Chuck" Gagne, 102, of Middletown, formerly of Tiverton, husband of the late Jeannette "Jean" (Gauthier) Gagne, entered into rest, September 22, 2020. Staff Sargent Gagne, was a proud Army combat veteran of WW II. He and a partner founded and managed DunRite Cleaners in Fall River. Later he was furniture merchandiser for the former Masons Furniture Co. and the former Cabot House Furniture Co. He was a member of the Tiverton Knights of Columbus. He was an avid fan for the Red Sox, Boston Bruins and New England Patriots. Chuck and Jean, married for nearly 74 years had 6 children: son and daughter-in-law Ronald and Pat Gagne of Ohio; daughter, Janice Gagne from NJ, son and son-in-law, Dennis Gagne and Dr. Whit Fisher living in Connecticut; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Dawn Gagne in Colorado; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and William Grant of Assonet; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Denise Gagne in RI. Armand had 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Mathias and Delia (Couture) Gagne and the brother of the late Oscar, Alban and Roger Gagne. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 10, at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Church, Tiverton. Burial, Pocasset Hill Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing required. Visitation omitted. Donations may be made to Lieber Institute for Brain Development, 855 North Wolfe St. # 300, Baltimore MD 21205 (http://www.libd.org) Arrangements entrusted to AuclairFuneralHome. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved